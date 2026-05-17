Box Office Report [May 16, 2026]: Krishnavataram, Raja Shivaji, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal

New Delhi:

Several films have recently hit theaters. However, amidst the new releases, a few older films are also successfully drawing audiences to cinemas. These include Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam and Raja Shivaji. Both films are performing well at the box office.

On the other hand, new releases like Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Aakhri Sawal and Karuppu have also opened their accounds. Let's take a look at how much these films collected on Saturday.

Krishnavataram collection

Yesterday marked the 10th day since the release of the film Krishnavataram. The film has capitalised on the weekend advantage. The film has collected Rs 2.30 crore at the box office today. Yesterday, on Friday, it earned Ts 1.20 crore. The film's total collection to date now stands at Rs 17.02 crore. Amidst films featuring big-name star casts, this movie is delivering a decent performance.

Raja Shivaji collection

Yesterday was the 16th day since the release of Raja Shivaji, a film starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. It, too, has enjoyed the weekend boost at the box office today. It collected Rs 2.70 crore on Saturday and on Friday, it collected Rs 1.45 crore. Its total collection has now reached Rs 81.10 crore. This film was released in both Marathi and Hindi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Aakhri Sawal

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 collected Rs 5.75 crore yesterday, while Aakhri Sawal collected Rs 53 lakh on Saturday.

Karuppu off to a explosive start and stability

Audiences showered immense love upon the superhero film Karuppu on its very first day. It made a sensational debut at the box office on its opening day. The film raked in a collection of Rs 15.50 crore on day one. Saturday also proved to be a special day for Karuppu. Capitalising on the weekend, the film garnered strong earnings. On Saturday, the film has earned Rs 23.40 crore. Based on these figures, the film has amassed a total net collection of Rs 38.90 crore in India over just two days. This indicates that the film is performing well at the box office.

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