Deva Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor's 'hooliganism' marks Rosshan Andrrew's below-average Bollywood debut

Read Deva Movie Review here Photo:TMDB Movie Name: Deva

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Director: Rosshan Andrrews

Genre: Action-Thriller

After playing a mischievous, quirky guy in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid Kapoor is back on the big screens but in a serious role this time. The actor has donned a police uniform in Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews' Deva. After seeing the trailer, one could have expected to see Shahid in a role similar to 'Kabir Singh' and 'Bloody Daddy,' and the movie also offers nothing high but serves a lot of lows. Despite having potential in the story, the makers of Deva have been unable to execute their plans. Moreover, both the actresses in the film are utterly underutilised, and in some scenes, Shahid's act turns out to be animated. Think we have gloomed enough? Well! Read further to know the disappointment in detail.

Story

The film begins with Shahid Kapoor's character Deva meeting with an accident. Shot poorly and presented in an even worse way, the film sets you in a zone where within 15 minutes, one knows that Deva, a police officer known for his unwarranted ways and hooliganism, meets with an accident and loses his memory. This fact is known only to his senior and good friend (also his brother-in-law) Farhan Khan, brilliantly played by Pravessh Rana. After this, the film turns into a snooze fest and keeps on rolling like a cassette tape. The only point that will keep you awake is that Deva, who had cracked the murder case of his close friend Roshan D'Silva, played by Pavail Gulati, has to do it again but without his memory this time. Moreover, the fact that Deva has lost his memory is known only to Khan, but the rest are quick to guess due to his good behaviour and unusual politeness.

After playing Pavail's before-death speech thrice and giving Shahid full space for the 'Kuch Bhi' act, the film becomes interesting in the second half, but only to disappoint you through the climax. The key confrontation scene between the mole and the investigating officer seems ineffective. Moreover, the makers should have at least justified the cause. But no, neither is Deva's back history given enough screen time, nor is his love story. Don't get me wrong, I am glad that the film does not feature a saree and mountain-based romantic track, but why cast an actress as lead when all she has to do is feature for ten minutes in a 2-hour, 36-minute movie?

Direction and Writing

The weakest, most insufferable part about Deva is its writing. Obviously, based on Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Mumbai Police' (no matter how much the makers deny), the films have similar plots but different executions, and that's where the problem lies. Written by Sumit Arora, Bobby, Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Sanjay, and Arshad Syed, it is a clear case of 'too many cooks spoil the broth'. Just when you think something thrilling is coming up, the mediocre writing and below-average execution disappoint.

However, the film is not all bad. Rosshan Andrrews' Bollywood debut also has some highs. Deva's strongest moments are in the second half, especially near the climax, when everything begins to make sense and the intricate plot that was set up before is resolved. The idea of a police officer suffering from amnesia trying to reconstruct his own investigation is a fresh and captivating concept. The film's emotional rhythms and tension are complemented by Jakes Bejoy's background score. Vishal Mishra should be credited for Deva's music.

Advertisement

Acting

Shahid Kapoor does the same thing that he has been doing in the past few films. The actor offers nothing new, but the Deva A and Deva B's transition is smooth, applaudable, and much needed. Moreover, it feels good to see the actor showcasing his dancing calibre after so many years. Pavail Gulati is good as Roshan, but Pravessh stands out for me. Pooja Hegde also gets nothing new and more to do in the film, but Kubbra Sait will definitely make you wonder if she's the mole.

Verdict

Shahid Kapoor's Deva clearly disappoints despite having potential. However, the film ends on a note that opens the gates for a second part, and knowing the filmmaker in Rosshan, one can expect something positive. However, as for the first part, the film is an average one-time watch with a few highs. With much said and done, Shahid Kapoor's latest release deserves 2.5 stars and is out now in theatres.