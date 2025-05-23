Bhool Chuk Maaf Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's starrer is a heart-touching tale, full of laughter and emotion After being postponed twice, Bhool Chuk Maaf has finally hit the theatres today, May 23, 2025. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Bhool Chuk Maaf

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: May 23, 2025

Director: Karan Sharma

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Karan Sharma's film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is a heartwarming story that stands out from heavy message-driven cinema or typical romantic dramas. This film is one of those films that will be liked by audiences of all ages. The colourfulness of the streets of Varanasi, the simplicity of the story and a little imagination make it special. This presentation of Maddock Films has a blend of humour and heartfelt lessons. After being postponed twice, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' has finally hit the theatres today. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, whose on-screen chemistry is refreshing and delightful. Read the full review to know how the story, direction and post-production of the film are.

Story

The story of the film revolves around a boy named Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) from a small town who is navigating love, confusion, and big hopes. His chemistry with Titli (Wamika Gabbi) is sweet, but the real fun lies in the family conflicts. Sometimes the quarrel between parents, and sometimes the problems of marriage – all this is shown in a very easy and fun way, that too without much drama.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the small town of Varanasi. The story revolves around Ranjan (Rajkummar Rao) and Titli (Wamika Gabbi), who want to get married. But Titli's father puts a condition that Ranjan has to get a government job within two months as a condition for their marriage. Ranjan accepts this challenge and gets the job. Wedding preparations begin, but then a strange incident happens. Ranjan gets stuck in a time loop where every day is the day of the haldi ceremony. He lives the same day again and again, and each repetition becomes a journey of apologies and growth. Now the question is whether Ranjan will be able to get out of this time loop and marry Titli. To know this, you will have to watch the film.

Direction

The most beautiful aspect of the film is its clean humour and emotional moments. There's a hint of fantasy that feels organic, not artificial. The comedy of the film is natural and will not force you to laugh. The story has been executed in the right direction, and the credit for this goes to the director. The songs in the film also come at the right and appropriate place. The most important thing is that the film does not seem boring. With a run-time of 121 minutes, the film does not seem stretched at all. Every character in the story of the film has been cast thoughtfully. Many veteran actors bring life to this film and make the story even more effective. Editing and cinematography are also well executed.

Script and music

The soul of the film is its script and music. Karan Sharma's script has woven humour, social reality and family relationships with such balance that everything feels real. The dialogues are intimate and engaging. The film raises societal pressure to secure a government job. Every character has been given their place, and their stories also connect to the heart. If we talk about music, the songs 'Ting Ling Sajna' and 'Chor Bazaari' become a part of the story, further enhancing the emotions of the story.

Acting

Rajkummar Rao has once again proved that he has no competition in both comedy and emotion. His style in the character of Ranjan is very effective, especially his emotional timing. The actor has appeared in several comic roles many times before, but despite this, there is newness in the story this time. On the other hand, Wamika Gabbi brings her natural charm to the role of Titli. This is her first comic role, but she did not look inexperienced. The chemistry between the actors is great, and watching them on screen will please your eyes.

The presence of Sanjay Mishra as Bhagwan Bhai gives a special touch to the story. His character in the film is fun and thought-provoking, too. Veteran actors like Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa and Raghubir Yadav bring life to the film with their acting. Watching them in the film is a real treat.

Verdict

If you want to watch a light-hearted and heart-warming film with family this summer, then this is the perfect choice. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, this film is co-produced by Sharada Karki Jalota and written and directed by Karan Sharma. This is one of those films that goes straight to the heart without making any noise. This film is not only worth watching, but it will also stay with you outside the theatre.

