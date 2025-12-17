Indian Railways rolls out free wi-fi at over 6,000 stations nationwide, boosts CCTV surveillance Railway teams keep a sharp watch on the Wi-Fi network, jumping on complaints fast. From patchy signals to OTP glitches, they fix issues quickly to keep connectivity smooth during waits, travel, and stopovers.

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has achieved a major digital milestone by providing free Wi-Fi access at 6,117 stations across the country, enhancing passenger connectivity without dedicated funding from the Ministry. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these updates in a Lok Sabha reply, alongside progress on CCTV installations to bolster security at stations and trains.

Free wi-fi now live at over 6,000 Stations- No extra budget needed

Railway stations from bustling metros to remote outposts now offer complimentary Wi-Fi to millions of daily passengers. This service spans 6,117 locations nationwide, making India one of the leaders in rail-based public internet access. The Ministry of Railways clarified no separate funds were allocated specifically for these Wi-Fi setups. Instead, implementation relied on existing resources and partnerships, demonstrating efficient use of infrastructure investments.

Access remains simple and privacy-focused: users only need to enter their mobile number for a one-time password (OTP). No other personal data is collected, addressing common concerns about digital tracking.

Quick fixes for service glitches, passenger-centric approach

Railway authorities monitor the network closely and act swiftly on complaints. Whether it's spotty coverage or login issues, the administration resolves disruptions promptly to ensure reliable connectivity during waits, journeys, and layovers. This user-friendly model has encouraged widespread adoption, turning station platforms into digital hubs for streaming, work, or staying connected.

CCTV expansion: 1,731 stations and 11,953 coaches secured

Complementing the Wi-Fi rollout, Indian Railways is aggressively expanding surveillance. So far, CCTV systems cover 1,731 stations and 11,953 coaches, creating a safer travel ecosystem. These installations fall under capital expenditure budgets, funded through planned infrastructure outlays rather than operational costs.

New Delhi Station: 250 CCTVs cover every corner

New Delhi Railway Station exemplifies the upgrade. It already featured extensive coverage of outdoor zones like entry/exit points, foot overbridges, and platforms, plus indoor areas such as waiting halls and ticket counters. Post-February 15, 2025 developments prompted additional cameras, bringing the total to 250 CCTVs. This comprehensive grid minimises blind spots, deterring crime and aiding quick incident response.