KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka Vijay Hazare Trophy squad Karnataka have named KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna in their Vijay Hazare Trophy squad, boosting the defending champions ahead of their December 24 opener in Ahmedabad. Both players may leave mid-tournament for India’s ODI series vs New Zealand.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka’s preparations for the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy have been strengthened by the availability of two established India internationals, with KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna named in the state squad for the tournament. The reigning champions will launch their title defence on December 24, with Ahmedabad hosting their entire group-stage campaign.

Both Rahul and Krishna to arrive after featuring in India’s recent home ODI series against South Africa. Rahul, who led the national side during the one-day leg, is set to make a rare return to domestic 50-over cricket after spending an extended period on international duty. His presence significantly bolsters Karnataka’s batting depth and leadership resources. Krishna, meanwhile, adds proven pace and experience, giving the team an edge with the new ball and at the death.

The state selectors have announced a 16-player squad, placing Mayank Agarwal in charge for the competition. Karun Nair has been appointed his deputy following a productive Ranji Trophy season, with his performances in red-ball cricket earning both recognition and added responsibility in the limited-overs format.

Selection committee chair Amit Verma confirmed that fast bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa and Vidyadhar Patel, while not included in the primary list, will accompany the team to Ahmedabad. Both will remain on standby and available for selection if required during the tournament.

Several youngsters earn call-up

Meanwhile, several emerging players have also found places in the squad. Harshil Dharmani and Dhruv Prabhakar earned call-ups after strong outings in the U-23 State ‘A’ Trophy, where Dharmani produced a decisive 142 against Tamil Nadu and Prabhakar struck a commanding 126 versus Vidarbha. Spin duties will rest primarily with Shreesha Achar, who has been selected as the team’s specialist left-arm spinner.

Karnataka have been drawn into Group A, where they will compete against Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Tripura, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. All group fixtures are scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad, beginning with the opening clash against Jharkhand on December 24.

Karnataka's squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26:

Mayank Agarawal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair (vc), R. Smaran, KL Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, V. Vyshak, Manvanth Kumar L, Shreesha S Achar, Abhilash Shetty, Sharath BR, Harshil Dharmani, Dhruv Prabhakar, KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna.