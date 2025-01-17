Azaad Movie Review: Starkids Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani shine in this flatline adventure love story

Azaad is released in cinemas alongside Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Azaad

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025 Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Genre: Adventure Romantic Drama

Azaad Movie Review: Azaad is finally out in cinemas. With Azaad, two star kids are making their Bollywood debuts: one is Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and the other one is Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, and TV actor Mohit Malik. Azaad is not the name of any of these actors in the film, but it is the horse of Ajay Devgn's character. The entire story of the film revolves around this horse. Get a detailed review of the film below in terms of acting, direction, and more.

Story

The story of the film is from the pre-Independence era, where a carefree village boy named Govind. Villages are being controlled by landlords, and one of these landlords has a beautiful daughter named Janki. He wants to marry his daughter to the son of Englishman Cuming, which is why he is fulfilling every demand of the British. He is also evacuating villages and capturing them for the British. Not only this, but those villagers who are unable to pay taxes are being sent to South Africa as captives for the British.

Apart from this, there is a messiah also in the film, Vikram Thakur. Azaad features two love stories, one of Vikram Thakur and the other of Govind, set in different timelines. Things turn around in the film after the death of Vikram Thakur. This incident changes Govind. The story ends with an interesting race, by winning which Govind not only becomes the hero of his village but also frees the villagers from taxes.

Acting

Aaman Devgan has surely worked hard for his debut flick, like horse riding, dancing, and more. Rasha Thadan also impresses with her looks; however, her screen time in the film is quite limited. The only weak aspect is the romantic chemistry between her and Aman Devgan. Meanwhile, the two debutants have worked very hard on their accent, which is quite visible in the film.

Ajay Devgn's character will remind you of his role in 'Diljale. His death is the most turning and emotional point of the film. Diana Penty has acted honestly, but her character lacks substance. While Mohit Malik has shined in the negative role, Piyush Mishra's work was fine in the film.

Direction

Abhishek Kapoor has both directed and written the film. The film has been presented well on the big screen, but the story is cliche. The same story of a rich girl and a poor boy, the oppression of the rich, and an unjust father who is marrying his daughter against her wishes. Despite strong acting, the story becomes cumbersome in many parts. The length of the film could have been shortened, which is currently 2 hours 27 minutes. The direction deserves praise in some places; the emotional scenes are quite brilliant.

Verdict

Overall, 'Azaad' is weak in the beginning and the film takes a long time to establish the newcomers in the story. Due to the weak script and lack of a romantic angle, it is not very successful in attracting the audience. Still, the film can be given a chance for strong acting.