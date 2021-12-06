Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIDONKULES, IG/BEINGSHERA Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's team to handle security at Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding?

Not sure about Salman Khan but his personal bodyguard Shera's team will reportedly mark their presence at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding in Rajasthan. As per several reports, Shera's security team, Tiger Security Services, will be guarding Vicky and Katrina's wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been working with Salman for over 25 years. Now, it will be interesting to see what special security arrangements his team would provide at the big fat wedding, which is speculated to take place at the royal property from December 7 to December 9.

Salman and Katrina share a close bond. From 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' to 'Partner', 'Hello', 'Yuvraaj', and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the two have worked together in several films. They were also rumoured to be dating in the past. The two will next be seen sharing screen space in 'Tiger 3'.

Today (December 6), Katrina Kaif's family members were snapped at the Jaipur airport and is expected that the actors will leave Mumbai late in the evening to avoid media. The pre-wedding festivities are speculated to kickstart from December 7 and last till December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Katrina, her mother Suzanne Turquotte and other family members outside Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai. Katrina was looking stunning in a gorgeous white ruffled saree, while her mother was spotted wearing a green suit. The couple reportedly sent food to the media people waiting outside their houses for coverage.

A special reception is also expected to be hosted for the film fraternity in Mumbai. Previously, a source had informed that among the members invited for the wedding are filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari. Apart from this, it's also being reported that Katrina's mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan and that seven white horses have been selected for Vicky's grand entry.

The duo, lovingly referred to as ViKat by their fans, has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'. While Katrina and Vicky's wedding rumours have been making headlines, the two have never confirmed their relationship publically.

(ANI)