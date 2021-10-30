Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to tie the knot in November?

Bollywood lovebirds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to shower love on each other. They are often seen dedicating social media posts for each other and penning down their feelings in the most beautiful ways. Now, it seems that the duo is ready to take their relationship to the next level as they planning to tie the knot soon. Reportedly, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are going to marry in November. However, there is no official confirmation from both of them.

According to ETimes, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's wedding is going to be a close-knit ceremony. The dates fixed for the same are November 10-11-12. For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa starred in the 2014 film Citylights and fell in love with each other during the shoot. The duo has been together since then and is frequently seen roaming around in different parts of the world. Both the actors love to travel and recreate their favourite scenes from iconic Bollywood movies in different cities. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif to tie the knot by December?

Earlier, Patralekhaa, who have been in a live-in relationship with Rajkummar for a very long time, told the same portal "I saw him (Rajkummar) for the first time on-screen when I watched LSD (‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’). I thought that the weird guy he played in the film was actually what he was like. My perception of him was already tarnished. He told me later that he had first seen me in an ad and thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’. It was so ironic."

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao has finished working on 'Badhaai Do' and wrapped Vasan Bala's 'Monica, O My Darling'. He is currently shooting for 'Hit: The First Case', starring Sanya Malhotra. Also, he has announced filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next film titled 'Bheed.' The actor has 'Hum Do Humare Do' in his kitty. ​The film is a romantic comedy, also starring Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal. The Dinesh Vijan production takes an "out of the box" look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life.

