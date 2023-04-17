Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4 to be directed by Siddharth Anand? Here's what Rakesh Roshan has to say

Krissh 3, starring Hrithik Roshan, was the third film in the Krrish franchise, following Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and Krrish (2006). The plot revolved around Krishna Mehra, a.k.a. Krrish, and his scientist father, who get caught up in a sophisticated plan orchestrated by the wicked genius Kaal and his gang of mutants, lead by the merciless Kaya. The picture was a commercial and critical success upon its initial release.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Siddarth Anand will be taking over as director of the next Krissh film. Rakesh Roshan has now spoken out to put those speculations to rest.

Accordion to Times Of India, the renowned filmmaker revealed that the piece of news is completely false. "This is the first time I've heard about it," Rakesh Roshan stated. According to a source close to the situation, "it is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to assume anyone other than Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krrish film." So far, he has directed three Krrish flicks. Why would that be different now? The Roshans are now working on a plot for Krrish 4. Krrish 4 will be announced as soon as they locate a script. And, definitely, Rakesh Roshan will be the sole director."

Hrithik Roshan teased Krrish 4 on his social media handles in June 2021, marking the 15th anniversary of the first Krrish film. While the plot of the film is unknown, it is likely to star Hrithik Roshan as Krrish, a superhero who fights evil forces to rescue the planet. The Krish franchise has not only been a big financial triumph, but it has also been synonymous with video games and comic books.

