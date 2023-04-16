Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie with actor; netizens express disappointment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie

Hrithik Roshan recently stepped out in the city for a dinner with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. They were also joined by Sussanne Khan's brother Zayed Khan. The actor looked dashing in a black T-shirt, blue denims, a cap and black shoes. Now, a video from the evening is going viral as a delivery guy tried taking a selfie with the actor, but his bodyguard pushed him away. Netizens are disappointed by the behaviour towards fans.

In the viral clip, the Vikram Vedha actor can be seen leaving the eatery and waiting by his car for companions. A food delivery guy then tries to take a picture with the actor. In order to get a picture with him, Hrithik leans in, but his guard pushes the fan away.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? Atleast give a fake smile at ppl around you." Another person wrote, "I felt bad for that Swiggy guy the way he was pushed away.. would have let him have one selfie." A third user commented, "I always have the gut feeling this guy is too notch rude and entitled, and here is the proof, logo ne greek god kya bol dia ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga, no wonder @kanganaranaut is right about him."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which failed at the box office. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan. He is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2 in his kitty.

Also read: ‘Suriya 42' is titled ‘Kanguva’, actor drops intriguing teaser as warrior

Also read: Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film mints just Rs 1.5 crore

Latest Entertainment News