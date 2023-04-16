Sunday, April 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie with actor; netizens express disappointment | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie with actor; netizens express disappointment | WATCH

A Swiggy delivery person tried taking a picture with Hrithik Roshan when he stepped out in the city. However, he was pushed aside by the actor's bodyguard.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2023 16:08 IST
Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard pushes a fan taking selfie

Hrithik Roshan recently stepped out in the city for a dinner with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. They were also joined by Sussanne Khan's brother Zayed Khan. The actor looked dashing in a black T-shirt, blue denims, a cap and black shoes. Now, a video from the evening is going viral as a delivery guy tried taking a selfie with the actor, but his bodyguard pushed him away. Netizens are disappointed by the behaviour towards fans. 

In the viral clip, the Vikram Vedha actor can be seen leaving the eatery and waiting by his car for companions. A food delivery guy then tries to take a picture with the actor. In order to get a picture with him, Hrithik leans in, but his guard pushes the fan away.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Will he be behaving like this during promotion weeks before the movie release? Atleast give a fake smile at ppl around you." Another person wrote, "I felt bad for that Swiggy guy the way he was pushed away.. would have let him have one selfie." A third user commented, "I always have the gut feeling this guy is too notch rude and entitled, and here is the proof, logo ne greek god kya bol dia ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga, no wonder @kanganaranaut is right about him." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, which failed at the box office. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan. He is currently gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2 in his kitty. 

Related Stories
Hrithik Roshan to return as Kabir in War 2 with Ayan Mukerji not Siddharth Anand; Deets

Hrithik Roshan to return as Kabir in War 2 with Ayan Mukerji not Siddharth Anand; Deets

Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 | Deets Inside

Jr NTR joins Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2 | Deets Inside

Anil Kapoor’s 'Fighter' mode is on, preps for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer| WATCH

Anil Kapoor’s 'Fighter' mode is on, preps for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer| WATCH

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr starrer 'War 2' set to start shooting in November

Also read: ‘Suriya 42' is titled ‘Kanguva’, actor drops intriguing teaser as warrior

Also read: Shaakuntalam Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film mints just Rs 1.5 crore

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News