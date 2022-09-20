Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan to be seen together in Malaika Arora's show? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan have been roped in for Malaika's upcoming show 'Arora Sisters'

If reports are to be believed, Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan will be seen together on Malaika Arora's upcoming show 'Arora sisters'. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Malaika has been able to rope in her ex-husband Arbaaz and her current beau Arjun for the show. For the unversed, Malaika and Amrita will be seen heading their own reality show titled Arora sisters. While fans will get a chance to see a closer look at the sisters’ lives, it seems like Malaika is letting fans in on her bond with Arbaaz and Arjun.

However, they will not be seen together. The outlet’s source said that the actors will appear in separate episodes of the series. Earlier, a report in the same portal had stated, "The show will also feature Amrita and Malaika's inner circle of folks and friends. The show will revolve around the lives of the Malaika and Amrita Arora's families, giving fans a glimpse of their lifestyle, day-to-day activities, and most importantly, their past life experiences". The source also added that the reality show is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Malaika and Arbaaz's divorce gained headlines as the couple was together for over 18 years, they tied the knot in 1998. They announced their separation in March 2016. Post this, in May 2017, the former duo were officially divorced. They are now co-parenting their son Arhaan. They reunite from time to time to bond with their son. They were recently seen at the airport, bidding Arhaan farewell as he left for his higher education.

After the divorce announcement, Malaika and Arun's relationship took the limelight. They made their relationship official in 2019 when they stepped out together at the premiere of Arjun’s film 'India’s Most Wanted'. Ever since they’ve not been shying away from sharing posts about each other and dropping flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Arbaaz has also moved on from Malaika. The actor-director is currently in a relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani. However, unlike Malaika and Arjun, he has kept his relationship private.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra calls out world problems at UN General Assembly, watch her speech here | VIDEO

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 7 hours of questioning in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Latest Entertainment News