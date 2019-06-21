Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani receives backlash for wearing rip-off dress

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. She is a fashionista, who never fails to surprise us with her amazing sartorial choices. However, Kiara's recent fashion blunder put her at the receiving end of style police. For Kabir Singh's promotions, Kiara wore an all-white ensemble by Purple Paisley with intricate detailing. The ensemble that she wore featured a white crop top and skirt with a thigh-high slit and multiple other slits.

Having said that, the dress is actually a rip-off dress by Thurley. An Instagram account known for mercilessly trolling and exposing fake designs took to their handle to troll the actress. "Copy to first class hain, kasam se,'' along with a photo. In case you didn't get the reference, the caption was a play on Kalank song's First Class featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Almost same dress was worn by the Grand Hotel star Roselyn Sanchez and the resemblance between the two outfits is uncanny. Roselyn wore the original dress by Thurley, which is a part of their Saturn rising top and skirt Resort 18/19 collection. From design, detailing to slits, everything was in common in both the dresses.

Soon after the Instagram account trolled Kiara, netizens started mocking the actress. Even Purple Paisley disabled the comments section of this particular post after receiving the ire.

On the professional front, Kiara's latest film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor has released today. The movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.