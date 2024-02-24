Saturday, February 24, 2024
     
  5. 'This is a really...', TWICE's latest track One Spark creates buzz on social media

'This is a really...', TWICE's latest track One Spark creates buzz on social media

K-Pop girl group TWICE recently released their track titled One Spark and the it has already broken records within no time. The song has created a sensation amongst fans. Did you listen to the song yet?

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2024 17:44 IST
K-pop girl group TWICE
Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-pop girl group TWICE

TWICE are currently busy promoting their recently released track titled One Spark. The K-pop girl group with years have given chartbusters and with this track, the love for their songs has grown more. In less than 24 hours, the song has already broken records. TWICE’s One Spark song is a track filled with drum and bass beats. The song promises a blend of visuals, vocals, and intensity of the song for the fans. The song is a part of the group’s 13th mini-album With YOU-th.

With the song dropped, fans have been going gaga over their vocals, visuals and music. One user said, “Twice's only rival is the next Twice, twice (best gg) always moves to the next level and ate the industry.” Another user wrote, “Twice will always be THE BEST GIRL GROUP out there, no matter how many generations will pass, it will be TWICE. The first and only Girl Group for me.” “TWICE set their biggest ever sales day on HANTEO with With You-th. The album sold 758 thousand copies on Hanteo on its first day. TWISE's previous record on Hanteo was with the album READY TO BE (505 thousand copies).”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, TWICE is a K-pop group of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. Twice was formed under the television programme Sixteen in 2015 and debuted on October 20, 2015, under the agency JYP Entertainment.

TWICE rose to fame in 2016 with their single Cheer Up, which became the song of the year and won several music awards. They also performed hit songs including TT, Set Me Free, and The Feels, among others.

So far the K-Pop girl group has Korean albums including Twicetagram, Eyes Wide Open, and Formula of Love. Japanese albums include BDZ, &Twice, Perfect World and Celebrate.

