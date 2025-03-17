Lee Si Young, Sweet Home actress, heads for divorce from husband after eight years of marriage South Korean actress Lee Si-Young has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage.

South Korean actress Lee Si-Young has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage. According to K-media news outlet YTN, the Sweet Home K-drama star and her husband, Cho Seong-hyun, a restaurant owner, both submitted documents for divorce proceedings at the Seoul Family Court earlier this year.

The actress was pregnant before marriage

After being in a relationship with millionaire businessman, Cho Seong, in South Korea for years, Lee Si Young announced in July 2017 that she was going to marry her boyfriend. She was pregnant at that time. The two got married in September 2017 and in January 2018, the actress became the mother of a son. Both were called the power couple of the South Korean industry, but now they have parted ways. According to reports, the divorce process between the two is now getting finalised, as the main terms of the divorce are believed to have been agreed upon.

Lee Si Young has been a boxer

Lee Si Young, is counted among the top actresses of the South Korean film industry. She started her career in the year 2008. Dramas and films like Wild Romance, Five Senses of Eros, Loving You a Thousand Times and Sweet Home have taken Lee Si Young's career from rags to riches. She has also been a boxer. Boxing was her hobby, but later she started participating in boxing competitions and won many titles.

Lee Si Young's memorable K-drama shows

Talking about the work of actress Lee Si Young, she recently appeared in Netflix's Sweet Home Season 2 and 3, which was released in the year 2024. The actress has received praise for her strong and athletic body. Lee Si Young rose to fame with KBS2's classic drama Boys Over Flowers and MBC's variety series We Got Married after her debut in 2008. In the year 2023, she also appeared in Zombieverse.

Lee Si Young will be seen in a zombie-themed series

According to media reports, it was confirmed last year that Lee Si Young will reprise her role in the much-awaited season 2 of the zombie-themed action-comedy series alongside Ro Hong Chul, DinDin, Dex, Tsuki and more.

