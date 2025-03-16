Kim Sae-Ron's mother demands public apology from Kim Soo Hyun, accuses agency for pressurising her South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron disappointed and shocked the world with her suicide. After her death, there were reports that Kim Soo Hyun dated her when she was a minor. Now, the mother of the late actress has asked the actor and his agency to admit their mistake with a public apology.

South Korea's top actor Kim Soo Hyun is in the headlines these days. Recently, he was allegedly accused of dating 15-year-old actress Kim Sae-Ron at the age of 27. However, several days after the actress's death, the actor's agency issued a statement saying that Kim Soo Hyun dated her after becoming an adult. Meanwhile, Kim Sae-Ron's mother has demanded a public apology from the actor and his agency

The late's mother wants an apology

In a new statement shared on the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel, Kim Sae-Ron's mother has demanded an apology from Kim Soo Hyun and his agency. As per Koreaboo, she said, 'Hello. This is the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. This is what the family wants. First of all, we want Kim Soo Hyun to admit that he was dating Kim since she was a minor, as well as apologise to her publicly.'

Apologise for pressuring for money, says Sae-Ron's mother

Not only this, Kim's mother highlighted many issues and said that she also wants an apology from Soo Hyun's agency as they pressured the actress for money. This money was the same that Gold Medalist Agency gave to the actress during the DUI controversy of the year 2022. Due to this controversy, the actress had to face a lot of backlash, after which she stopped getting work. Her mother says that the agency has to accept that the actress also has a huge contribution in building this agency.

Prada company broke the deal with the actor

Earlier, reports suggested that Kim, who was earlier the ambassador of luxury brand Prada, ended all deals related to him. After the investigation, the Prada company issued a statement saying, 'We want to tell you that after considering the seriousness of the issue, we are breaking our contract with Kim Soo Hyun. This decision has come directly from the headquarters.' However, till now, the actor has not issued any statement regarding the apology.

