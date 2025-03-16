Anora to Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, OTT releases of the week The third week of March is important in terms of entertainment on the OTT platform. Have a look at films and series releasing online on different OTT platforms from 16 to 23 March.

Fans eagerly await the release of new films and web series on OTT. Like every week, this time too, one after the other, shows are going to come online, which will entertain the audience a lot. In such a situation, we are going to tell you in detail about the latest series and movies to be released on the OTT platform between March 16 to 23. Let us know which thrillers are included in the list as well.

Anora

The famous Hollywood film Anora, which won the Best Film award at the Oscar Awards 2025, is all set for OTT release. This movie will be streamed on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar on March 17. Let us tell you that this film won a total of 5 Oscar awards.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

In the past, Khaki - The Bihar Chapter entertained the fans a lot. After the immense success of the first season, now the makers are bringing the second season of this web series Khaki - The Bengal Chapter. Seeing the trailer of this series, the enthusiasm of the fans has increased a lot. Let us tell you that on March 20, this series will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Mystery: The Residence

The political drama Hollywood documentary series Mystery: The Residence will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix on March 20. This series is inspired by the book of the same name by famous English author Kate Anderson Brouer. Fans have been waiting for this series for a long time.

Kanneda

The trailer of the web series Kannada, set in 1990, made the fans very excited. This series will depict the exciting story of young Punjabi youth who went to Canada after the 1984 Sikh riots and became gangsters. This series will be released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar on March 21.

Officer On Duty

Director Jeetu Joseph's film Officer on Duty, who made a great thriller like Drishyam, got a positive response from the audience and critics. Now, this movie is all set to knock on OTT. Malayalam language action and suspense thriller Officer On Duty will stream on Netflix on March 20.

