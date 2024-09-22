K-pop icon 'Seventeen' will return with 12th Mini Album on THIS date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-pop icon 'Seventeen' to return with 12th Mini Album

Seventeen revealed the mysterious title of the upcoming album via a short teaser clip featuring an anagram in which the phrase 'I Felt Helpless' transforms into 'Spill The Feels,' implying an emotional and introspective theme of overcoming helplessness by embracing vulnerability and spilling out honest feelings. This CD marks the continuation of Seventeen's long-standing commitment to inspire positivity and hope via music.

Before the title revelation, a teaser released on September 13 prompted much debate among fans as a sequence set in a dark, creepy subway station concluded with the scrambled letters 'I Felt Helpless' projected on a billboard, leaving the meaning shrouded in mystery.

In between the teasers, the K-pop icon shared a series of concept photographs of the members buried in water with their eyes closed, suggesting feelings of helplessness and loneliness. Other photographs show the members looking into the camera, their emotions profound and thoughtful, exuding a sense of calm.

Following their historic performance as the first K-pop headliner at Lollapalooza Berlin, the group has announced the release of their 12th mini album. Seventeen will soon return to the stage for their world tour, which will begin on October 12 in Korea and will travel across the United States, Japan, and Asia. Pre-orders for Spill The Feels began on September 13, with the official release date set for October 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). Weverse provides more information on pre-orders.

