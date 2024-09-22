National Daughter's Day: 5 on-screen daughter-parent jodis which have our heart

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Read National Daughter's Day Bollywood special

Daughter's Day is a special day to celebrate the daughters who bring immense joy and love to our lives. From holding their hands and seeing them take their first step as a child to watching them become independent souls flying high and fulfilling their dreams, the relationship between parents and their daughters is always special. Here are the top five movies which beautifully portray this special bond between daughters and parents, on the silver screen.

Piku

Piku is a classic movie which captures the bond between a daughter and her dad. Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, this film showcases the humorous yet heartfelt relationship between a daughter and her ageing father. It highlights how strong daughters can be nurtured in loving families

Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan and Radhikka Madan starter Angrezi Medium is a beautiful film encapsulating the bond between the daughter and father. Irrfan Khan plays a devoted single father who goes to great lengths to fulfil his daughter, Radhikka Madan's educational dreams.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, this film is based on the real-life story of India’s first female combat pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The movie beautifully depicts the supportive relationship between Gunjan and her father who encourages his daughter to follow her dreams, no matter the obstacles.

Secret Superstar

Zaira Wasim plays a young girl who dreams of becoming a singer despite her father's disapproval. Her mother's quiet support becomes her biggest strength and she achieves all her dreams.

Dangal

Starring Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim and Sanya Malhotra, Dangal is based on a true story. Aamir Khan trains his daughters to become champion wrestlers, without caring about what society has to say.

