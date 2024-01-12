BLACKPINK's Lisa and TWICE's Mina spotted together having fun after hectic schedule| See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BLACKPINK's Lisa and TWICE's Mina

There always has been fan wars and it travels to the rumours of groups having fights. In the case of BLACKPINK and TWICE, they had to face one. A few pictures and videos of BLACKPINK's Lisa and TWICE's Mina are now going viral on social media and with this, they quashed the rumours of not having any war. The two idols were spotted shopping together in South Korea and the duo without any makeup looked beautiful.

In the pictures and videos, they could be seen laughing together and trying out a few things. As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't stop gushing about them and began flooding the comment section with much love and happiness. One user wrote, "Besties". Another user wrote, "Omg besties".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Their agency YG Entertainment has confirmed that the girl group will be signed under the company for group promotions and not for solo activities. The girl group had also recently received the honour in recognition of their contributions as ambassadors for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021. TWICE recently released a teaser of TWICE 2024 Spring, which is another year another best ride for the whole girl group.

