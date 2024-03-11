5 Popular K-Dramas Lee Min Ho has showcased versatility

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho's cute dimples, his delivery of dialogues, his expressions, who wouldn't fall for him? His glorious representations of his roles in every drama have struck a chord with the audience. Every fan of his till today can tell the dialogues of his hit K-drama Boys Over Flowers, which made him a Hallyu star overnight. Let's take a look at a few of his dramas that showcased his versatility.

1. Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers tells the story of a bright girl who transfers to an exclusive high school meant only for the elites. Here, she crosses paths with four of the richest boys and falls in love with one of them.

2. Heirs

Heirs tells the story of a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held up by the chaebol families.

3. Legend of the Blue Sea

Legend of the Blue Sea tells the story of a mermaid, Se-hwa, starts following a con man, Joon-jae, who initially helps her out. However, while she tries to adapt to the human world, she finds herself falling in love with him.

4. The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch tells the story of Korean emperor Lee Gon tries to close the doors to a parallel world which was opened by demons; a detective tries to protect the people and the one she loves.

5. Personal Taste

Personal Taste tells the story of a straight-laced architect who falls in love with a furniture designer while pretending to be gay.

