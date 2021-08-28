Spencer Trailer Out: Kristen Stewart stuns as Princess Diana

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISTENSTEWARTOFFICEAL Spencer Trailer: Kristen stuns as Princess Diana

Hollywood star Kristen Stewart looks every inch like royalty as she channels Princess Diana in the first trailer for 'Spencer', an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal. Directed by 'Jackie' Filmmaker Pablo Larrain, 'Spencer' is set in 1991 and takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana (born Diana Frances Spencer) grapples with the decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles. English actor Jack Farthing will play the heir apparent to the British throne, reports variety.com.

First-look photographs of Stewart as the princess took the internet by a tizzy. In the trailer, actress Sally Hawkins, who plays an undisclosed role that appears to be a confidant to the Princess of Wales, tells Stewart's character: "They know everything." Diana responds: "They don't." Despite the minimal dialogue, the teaser shares a sneak-peek into the grand life at the Queen's Sandringham Estate, one that includes lavish meals and stunning attire.

In the footage, Stewart, dressed to the nines at all times, becomes increasingly emotional as she grapples with rumours of affairs and evades ruthless paparazzi.

'Spencer' isn't entirely true-to-fact, but rather serves as an imagining of what might have happened during that fateful holiday period. The cast also includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah the Duchess of York, Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn and Niklas Kohrt as Prince Andrew. 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight wrote the screenplay. 'Spencer' is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5.