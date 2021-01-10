Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps up Text For You, shares pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra finally announced the wrap up of her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You with actor Sam Heughan in London. Priyanka has been in London for the past few weeks busy shooting for Text for you. The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, sitting in her vanity and holding the film's script. "That's a wrap! Congratulations and thank you to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies," she wrote.

Priyanka also shared the picture from her set and thanked her whole team.

The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama Text For You is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. Reportedly, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas is said to have a cameo in the film as well.

Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.

"Text For You" also stars music icon Celine Dion. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of director Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger adapted from author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22. Also, there are three projects in various stages of development with Amazon in the pipeline, Sangeet, a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony; Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden; and Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela. She will work with Mindy Kaling for a wedding-based romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures, directed by Dan Goor. Priyanka also has The Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

