PM Modi condoles Nana Patekar's death: 'Gave us roles to be remembered for generations'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar who passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a "severe cardiac arrest" at his residence in Goa. Mourning his death, the prime minister said that Patekar gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. Patekar was admired among his peers for his frank and forthright views and never hesitated to express what he believed in.

PM Modi said, "Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Nana Patekar had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers."

Speaking on the demise of veteran Actor Nana Patekar at India Mobile Congress, PM Modi said, "this morning we got the news that the renowned actor Nana Patekar is no longer with us. He was an exceptional artist who won the hearts of audiences through a variety of roles. Nana Patekar’s life was dedicated to the honour and glory of the Tricolour. He refused to be bound by constraints; like a 'Parinda', he soared through the vast skies of cinema. Through his films, he launched scathing attacks on the prevailing societal order. He was a true Krantiveer who fought against social evils. His silence was as impactful as his speech was powerful. He consistently advocated for keeping anti-national elements in check. I pay tribute to Nana Patekar and offer my condolences to his family and admirers."

What doctor said?

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula and rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar died at around 5:20 am. Despite 45 minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), doctors were unable to revive him. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted, Dr Salkar said.

Family rushes to Goa

Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed his father's death and that the family has left for Goa. Nana Patekar was in Goa in connection with some personal work. Nana Patekar’s mortal remains will be brought to Pune after noon, Malhar said.

Nana Patekar's life and film career

Nana Patekar’s real name was Vishwanath Patekar. He was born on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. He made his mark as an actor, director and writer in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. Financial struggles marked his childhood. Due to his family’s poor financial condition, he started working at a young age. In Mumbai’s Chunabhatti area, he also worked as a film poster painter and reportedly earned around Rs 35 a month in his early days.

Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman. He went on to play several significant roles in Marathi and Hindi films. A major turning point in his career came with Parinda (1989). His performance in the film earned him a National Film Award as well as a Filmfare Award. He subsequently delivered memorable performances in films such as Angaar, Tirangaa, Krantiveer, Agnisakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti, Apaharan and Raajneeti.

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