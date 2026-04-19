Nathalie Baye, renowned French actress, dies at 77; President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute

New Delhi:

French actress Nathalie Baye died on Friday at her home due to dementia. French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed his condolences following Nathalie's passing. The celebrated French actress, who starred in films like Catch Me If You Can and Downton Abbey: A New Era, died at the age of 77. She passed away on Friday at her residence in Paris. The actress had been battling a condition known as Lewy body dementia.

What is Lewy Body Dementia?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lewy body dementia is a progressive disease. It involves the formation of abnormal protein clumps in the brain, which affect a person's cognitive abilities, motor skills and behavior.

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute

Upon hearing the news of Nathalie's death, fans took to social media to pay tribute to her and express their grief. French President Emmanuel Macron also remembered Nathalie, sharing a photograph of her on X (formerly Twitter) and writing, 'We loved Nathalie Baye so much. She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from Francois Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed, and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones.'

Nathalie Baye's career

According to a report by Variety, Nathalie was born on July 6, 1948, in Normandy, France. She received her acting training at the National Conservatory in Paris. She began her film career in the 1970s. Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she won four César Awards. Nathalie's Films

Nathalie's early filmography includes François Truffaut's Day for Night and a film by Jean-Luc Godard. She has also starred in popular French films such as The Return of Martin Guerre and Venus Beauty Institute. Furthermore, in Hollywood, she played the role of Leonardo DiCaprio's mother in Catch Me If You Can, a performance that earned her international recognition. Her most recent major films include Downton Abbey: A New Era, in which she shared the screen with Maggie Smith.

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