Met Gala 2021: Guests required to be vaccinated, Theme, Plant-based menu and everything you need to know

The Metropolitan Museum of Art had announced the annual high wattage celebration of fashion and celebrities, Met Gala 2021, in May this year. The event will take place in September after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Met Gala is organised on the first Monday in May every year while this year, it will take place on September 13. Also, a large celebration will be held on May 5, 2022. The first gala in September will be smaller and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second next May is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas which typically hold about 550 guests.

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman are all set to host the event. While, Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, and Adam Mosseri are the event's honorary chairs. Ahead of the event, have a look at all the details related to Met gala 2021 here.

Met Gala 2021: Theme

The theme of Met Gala 2021 will be "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". According to Fox News, the galas, a "more intimate" version of this year and a larger one on May 2, 2022, will launch a two-part exhibition, a survey of American fashion to be on view for almost a year.

The museum said, that 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' opening September 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum's Costume Institute and "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion." Part two, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' will open in the museum's popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by "presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces."

Met Gala 2021: Guests need to be vaccinated, masked inside

All the celebrities attending the Met Gala 2021 are required to be vaccinated before they walk the red carpet. They need to provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. The announcement came after IMG's statement that all New York Fashion Week shows in September will require vaccinations.

Met Gala 2021: Plant-based food menu

This year, for the first time ever, the Met Gala will have an entirely plant-based menu. The menu has been set by selected chefs from New York who have been chosen by the chef and restaurateur Samuelsson. He told Bon Appetit, "They (chefs) represent what the food scene in New York today looks like and what the next generation of food looks like, tastes like, where it lives."

According to Bon Appetit, Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske will each contribute a recipe that reflects their unique take on American cuisine.

Page Six reported that this year's exhibit, which coincides with Vogue's ball, has been sold out with solo tickets reportedly costing USD 30,000 and tables going for USD 275,000 The black-tie event, which raises funds for Met's Costume Institute, is fashion's biggest night. Guests in years pasts include everyone from Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and CAA's Bryan Lourd. Performers have included Rihanna, The Weeknd and Cher.