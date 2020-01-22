Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek to present awards at 2020 Oscars

Actors Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Mahershala Ali and Regina King, who won the acting awards at the Oscars last year, will be presenting trophies to winners at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The announcement was made by producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain on Tuesday in a statement posted on the official website of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," Howell Taylor and Allain said.

The Oscars will air on February 9.