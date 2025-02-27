Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead at their New Mexico home Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said. Read on to know more.

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife classical pianist Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said. The authorities are not suspecting any foul play, however, they did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths.

The police said that an investigation is underway. Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

According to BBC, a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico said, "We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail. This is an active investigation - however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the news to local media just after midnight on Wednesday that the couple had died, along with their dog. However, the news was later confirmed to the Press Association news agency. He said, "All I can say is that we're in the middle of a preliminary death investigation, waiting on approval of a search warrant."

Hackman received two Academy Awards, two BAFTAs, four Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award in a career spanning more than six decades.

He won the best actor Oscar for his role for his role of Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in the 1971 thriller The French Connection. Another Oscar was for best supporting actor for Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's Western film Unforgiven in 1992.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter HBO series: John Lithgow to play Professor Dumbledore in upcoming series