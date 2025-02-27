Harry Potter HBO series: John Lithgow to play Professor Dumbledore in upcoming series John Lithgow is set to play the role of Professor Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series. He said that the decision to accept the role was challenging.

John Lithgow, known for his roles as Winston Churchill in the Netflix drama The Crown and Arthur Mitchell in Dexter, is set to play the role of Professor Dumbledore in HBO's Harry Potter series. Speaking to Screen Rant, Lithgow confirmed that he has been cast as the Hogwarts Headmaster.

He said that the decision to accept the role was challenging because of the immense time commitment at this stage of his career. He said, "Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

The Harry Potter TV show is currently slated to release in late 2026 or early 2027, however, it is in pre-production and the filming will begin in summer 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

With Lithgow sharing the news of his role as Professor Dumbledore, it is the announcement on the case of the Harry Potter TV show. According to reports, Paapa Essiedu might play the role of Severus Snape, however, an official confirmation is awaited.

There's an air of mystery around the main characters Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

In the eight movies of Harry Potter, the character of Albus Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris. However, following the death of Harris, Michael Gambon portrayed the role of Professor Dumbledore.