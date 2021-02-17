Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KITHARINGTONIG Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington, Rose Leslie blessed with baby boy

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been blessed with a baby boy. It is their first child together. On Tuesday, Kit's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the news and revealed that the new parents are very happy. While more details about the baby are not revealed yet.

In September last year, it was rumoured that Rose Leslie and Kit Harington of 'Game of Thrones' fame are expecting their first child. The actress showed her baby bump in the new issue of Make Magazine.

She and Harington had played star-crossed lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in the hit series "Game of Thrones" (GOT). The dating rumours began in 2012. After a brief split, the couple reconciled. They officially confirmed the relationship in April 2016.

After getting engaged in September 2017, they married in Scotland in June 2018. In an interview with Make Magazine, Leslie spoke about her GOT experience. "It was an incredible experience, and for me -- as an actor -- it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers."

Leslie and Harington stayed at their Tudor manor house in East Anglia during her pregnancy.