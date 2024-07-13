Eddie Murphy, best known for Beverly Hills Cop, ties the knot with Paige Butcher in private ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

American star Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on the Caribbean island of Anguilla earlier this week. According to a report in PTI, the couple who has been together for over 12 years, have exchanged vows on Tuesday in the presence of close friends and family.

The Hollywood actor and the model got engaged in September 2018 and share two children eight-year-old daughter Izzy Oona and five-year-old son Max Charles. The wedding came on the heels of Murphy's latest film release 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F which started streaming on Netflix last week.

This also comes after the couple were seen together during the premiere of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premiere which happened in Los Angeles. The two were even joined by his daughters Bria, Shayne and Bella Zahra whom he shares with his ex-wife Nicole.

Eddie Murphy was previously married to actor and Internet personality Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006. This is Paige Butcher's first marriage. In addition to his children with Butcher, Murphy has eight other kids from previous relationships.

Eddie Murphy gained recognition after his sketch show Saturday Night Live for which he was a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984. He has starred in several popular films including Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, Dr. Dolittle, Holy Man, Mulan, Shrek film franchise ( voice-over), A Thousand Words, You People and Candy Cane Lane among others.

He has also hosted several shows including the 35th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, What's Alan Watching?, Father of the Pride, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and 1985 MTV Video Music Awards among others.

Eddie Murphy has bagged several accolades including Emmy Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Awards, Annie Awards and CinEuphoria Award among others.

Also Read: 'Quite Amazing', says Amitabh Bachchan after Kalki 2898 AD crosses Rs 1000 crore mark

Also Read: Man of Steel star Henry Cavill spotted with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in London | See Pics