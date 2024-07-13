Man of Steel star Henry Cavill spotted with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in London | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Henry Cavill with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Hollywood star Henry Cavill is all set to become a father and was spotted with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in the streets of London. His girlfriend can visibly be seen with a baby bump. The couple had announced their pregnancy in April last year. The picture of the couple spending time in London is now going viral on social media. Both Henry and Natalie were in a casual look.

Henry was seen in a black top and white skirt while Natalie was seen wearing a black and white striped checkered shirt with blue denim and was looking straight into the camera. Henry and Natalie announced officially their relationship in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2022 at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

British actor Henry Cavill is best known for his portrayal of Charles Brandon in Showtime's The Tudors in 2007. He gained worldwide recognition after featuring as the main lead in the DC extended universe film The Man of Steel. His other notable works include The Witcher, Argylle, Immortals, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Sand Castle, Blood Creek, Justice League and Midsomer Murders among others.

Henry Cavill has bagged several awards including Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Critics' Choice Super Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards.

Henry Cavill's girlfriend had posted a picture of herself recently and shared her excitement for her new journey as a mother. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "So very excited for this next phase of life - becoming a mama! I do hope this kid loves horror movies as much as I do, one day." She has also posted pictures with Henry Cavill as well.

