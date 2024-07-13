Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD creates history, touches Rs 1,000 cr mark at global box office

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs 1,000 crore collection worldwide, the movie makers said on Saturday. In a social media post, they said, “1000 CRORES and counting… This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world.”

The film which was released on June 27 across the globe in various languages has been creating ripples in the industry. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual big-budget sci-fi movie also features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. It was produced by Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie grossed Rs 555 crore worldwide at the box office in its opening weekend, the makers said.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Kalki 2898 AD is a pure build-up for what's coming next in the sequel. The film is purely fictional but makes you believe that it is reality. Its larger-than-life spectacle transports you to Kashi, Complex and Shambala. The choice of actors and their perfect portrayal make this film a must-watch. Nag Ashwin's concepts are of good level and spark imaginative experiences. However, the music of Kalki 2898 AD is another underwelming part of this film. But Nag Ashwin's directorial epic battles, clap-worthy VFX, high points and surprise elements clearly deserve four stars. If you are a fan of action and sci-fi films, Kalki 2898 AD is just the one for you.''

