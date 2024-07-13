Nita Ambani welcomes Kim Kardashian at Anant-Radhika's 'lagna vidhi' ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kim Kardashian with Nita Ambani.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai became a witness of Indian traditions and global celebrity status Nita Ambani warmly welcomed Kim Kardashian to the extravagant celebrations. In a touching moment that underscored the fusion of international star power with Indian hospitality, Nita Ambani was photographed walking hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian and renowned jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz as she welcomed them to the 'Lagna Vidhi' ceremony of Radhika and Anant.

The trio's presence added an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the already star-studded affair. Kim Kardashian, stunning in a red saree, expressed her delight about attending the event through her Instagram stories, sharing glimpses of her Mumbai experience.

The groom made a grand entrance to the mandap accompanied by his father, Mukesh Ambani, and uncle Anil Ambani. A viral video of Radhika walking down the aisle with her father Viren Merchant is also doing rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Radhika is seen getting emotional as her family and friends radiated with joy on watching her arriving to the mandap.

Meanwhile, Kim also revealed that she was filming for The Kardashians in Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Kim and Khloe Kardashian embraced a quintessential Mumbai experience with an auto-rickshaw ride, capturing their spontaneous exploration of the city's vibrant streets on social media.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding was attended by several global celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and numerous Bollywood personalities.

The celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will continue with 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and the grand 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception on July 14.

