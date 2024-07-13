'Quite Amazing', says Amitabh Bachchan after Kalki 2898 AD crosses Rs 1000 crore mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD

The juggernaut of "Kalki 2898 AD" shows no signs of slowing down as the sci-fi spectacle is the latest Indian film to hit the Rs 1,000 crore milestone in box office collections worldwide. According to production house Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Ashwin's ambitious directorial has become a part of the prestigious club, a hallmark of a superhit film that has emerged in recent years, in less than a month of its release.

To celebrate the film garnering this much numbers at the box office, Amitabh Bachchan took to X( formerly called Twitter), shared the banner's post on his official X page and wrote: "Forever my gratitude. "My love and greetings to Vyjayanti Films for making me a part of this venture (sic)" he said in a previous post.

The makers shared a poster on X with "Epic Maha Blockbuster 1000 crore +" embossed on it and expressed gratitude to the audience. The banner said on the microblogging site: "1000 CRORES and counting. This milestone is a celebration of your love. We poured our hearts into this film, and you embraced it with open hearts. Thank you to the audience across the world.

In the last few years, "Pathaan" and "Jawan", both starring Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion", Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal", and "KGF: Chapter 2", featuring Yash, earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. Touted as the most expensive film to be produced in India at a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, "Kalki 2898 AD" also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

Kalki 2898 AD Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead, "Kalki 2898 AD" is a mythological and sci-fi action drama which released on June 27 in theatres around the world. The movie, previously titled "Project K, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

