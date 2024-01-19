Eat, Pray, Love to La La Land: Popular Hollywood movies you can binge watch THIS weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Eat, Pray & Love and La La Land

With winter slowly fading away, spring is around the corner. After chilly nights, finally, there will be longer days and early spring blooms. So to make your weekends perfect, the best way to chill out time at home is to binge-watch classic spring movies that can radiate our mood with beautiful flowers and sunshine. Let's take a look at a few of the popular films that you can binge-watch.

1. Eat, Pray, Love

Eat, Pray, Love tells the story of Elizabeth Gilbert's life after divorce. It tells the afterevents of her divorce and how she discovers her true self.

2. La La Land

La La Land is a musical romance and tells the story of two individuals, a pianist and an actress, falling in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations.

3. Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a film of the same name as a novel by Jane Austen. The film tells the story of Elizabeth Bennett, who encounters a wealthy young man Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy and they two develop an unusual bond.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is a romantic comedy film that focuses on four individuals who are focused on their trysts to get their love of life.

5. Mean Girls

Mean Girls is one of the classics you can watch it at any time of the day. The story is about Cady, a new student who gets transferred after homeschooling. She soon finds herself in unusual situations and how she overcomes her difficulty is the main challenge.

Also Read: Nayanthara breaks silence on 'Annapoorani' controversy, pens note on Instagram for 'hurting' sentiments

Also Read: Dil To Pagal Hai to DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan's iconic films to be re-released in theatres for THIS much