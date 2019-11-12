DJ Snake to be back in India

DJ Snake is looking forward to his visit to Goa.

French DJ Snake, who was in Mumbai earlier this year, is set to be back in India for the Sunburn Music Festival 2019 as they return to Goa this year.

The artiste, popular for songs such as "Lean on", "Let me love you" and "Taki Taki", will perform songs from his new album "Carte Blanche" for the first time in India.

"I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible," DJ Snake said.

"I am excited to play my newest album, 'Carte Blanche' for everyone there. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn't come back this year and play it to them. I read all their comments, I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year here. It was important to me. India has been a huge influence on my music and 'Magenta Riddim' from my album was inspired from there and the video shot there," he added.

He is looking forward to his visit to Goa.

"I have heard so many good things about Goa so I am going to see another new place... for me in India which is another highlight. I wanna see the whole country," he said.

The Sunburn festival will begin from December 27.