Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' to stream on OTT

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TENETFILM Poster of Tenet

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi espionage thriller "Tenet" will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The Hollywood film will hit the streaming platform in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs on Wednesday. Billed as a globetrotting game of international espionage with a time-bending element at the centre, the film features John David Washington in the lead alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Caine and Clemence Poesy. "Tenet" marked Kapadia's Hollywood debut.

The plot of Tenet revolves around fighting for the survival of the entire world, John David Washington, plays an international spy who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold into something beyond real time. Filmed across seven countries, this thriller, will see a time travelling protagonist risking his own life to stop the inevitable catastrophe that could be bigger than World War III and a nuclear holocaust.



The Warner Bros film, originally scheduled for a July 2020 release, opened in theatres of 70 countries last August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Grossing over USD 363 million worldwide, "Tenet" released in India in December 2020.

The film took the critics and audiences by storm for its stellar performances, intriguing screenplay, layered plot, stunning cinematography, and brilliant high-octane action sequences. The film is currently nominated for two Oscars -- best achievement in visual effects and best achievement in production design -- at the 93rd Academy Awards, to be held on April 25.