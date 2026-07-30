How did Sadie Sink perform as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Internet reviews

New Delhi:

Sadie Sink, whose role as Max in Stranger Things earned her immense popularity, is the talk of the internet. She plays Jean Grey in the MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, and X reviews can't get over her performance in the film. Here's what they have to say about her.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Proceed only if you've already watched the film or don't mind having key plot points revealed.

Internet reviews Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

Sadie Sink is the surprise element and also one of the most important characters of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. A user on X, wrote, "Sadie Sink as Jean Grey was, without a shadow of a doubt, Marvel's best choice."

Another fan wrote, "Also special appreciation post for Sadie Sink especially the climax she's truly my Jean Grey. Can't wait for her meet Charles, Storm, and Scott her real family."

A third user quipped if she is the new MJ in Peter Parker's life. "I’m lowkey upset that Sadie Sink wasn’t the new (real) MJ. Like she’s literally the perfect actress for Mary Jane Watson she and looks wise however, I did love her as Jean Grey, she very much suits the role and acted her ass off #Spiderman #SpiderManBrandNewDay."

Here are some other X posts:

What do we know about Sadie Sink's Jean Grey from Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Sadie Sink's Jean Grey initially appears as the antagonist. Moments later, you will realise how circumstances turned her unruly. She loses her sister, Sara Grey, to human experiments, who also possessed mind-controlling abilities.

However, she eventually comes around and does her "voodoo magic" to breathe life into Peter Parker, who saved her life. Ask how? You will have to watch the film to find out.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day runtime and plot

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received clearance from the CBFC's Mumbai regional office with a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes (144.52 minutes).

The film takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter Parker is living a solitary life after the world forgets his identity. As he continues to protect New York as Spider-Man, he begins to notice unusual changes in his body, setting the stage for a new chapter in the web-slinger's journey.

Also read:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene explained: Will Tom Holland return for Spider-Man 5?