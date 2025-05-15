Cannes 2025: Tom Cruise gets emotional after receiving standing ovation at Mission: Impossible 8's premiere Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Hollywood actor was teary-eyed when he got the standing ovation.

New Delhi:

The second day of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 was in the name of Hollywood star Tom Cruise and his much-awaited film 'Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning'. The film received a tremendous response in Cannes. 'Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning' got a standing ovation and for a long time, the audiences kept clapping in praise of the film. Seeing this, Tom Cruise became emotional.

Tom Cruise expressed gratitude to the people

The entire team of the film became very happy and emotional with the response received by 'Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning' in Cannes. Tom Cruise became emotional while saying goodbye to this franchise with the last episode of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Tom thanked the audience for their overwhelming support. On this occasion, the Hollywood star said, 'It is the response that makes us do this. You are the reason we do this. It is the experience of the big screen that makes us do this.'

Director Christopher McQuarrie praised Tom Cruise

'Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning' director Christopher McQuarrie said, 'Thank you all for coming here and supporting us. I want to thank this extraordinary and amazing cast. When I tell you how extraordinary they are, it is not just for coming to work every day. This film was made during a pandemic and two industry strikes. Both these films were made amid great difficulties over a period of seven years. This film would not have been possible without the hard work of all these people standing here. This is the most extraordinary cast in the world.' The entire cast of the film was seen during the premiere of the film.

The film will be released in India on May 17

'Mission: Impossible- Final Reckoning' is releasing in India on May 17, six days before its worldwide release. Tom has upgraded his stunt skills for this film. The enthusiasm of the audience in India for the film can be gauged from the fact that as soon as the advance booking of the film started, more than 11,000 tickets were sold within just 24 hours. Overall, 45 thousand tickets for the film have been sold so far.

