Vir Das shares the most hilarious post on Cannes 2025, takes a dig at new red carpet rules This time, the Cannes Film Festival's organisers have made some new dress code rules, on this matter actor and comedian Vir Das has taken a jibe on social media. Read further to know what the Emmy Award winner wrote on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Emmy Award-winning writer and stand-up comedian Vir Das shared a hilarious post on Instagram, taking a jibe at Cannes 2025 dress code rules. Through his social media profile, Vir not only claimed that he's not going to Cannes, but he also revealed the funniest reason behind this decision.

New rules regarding dress code

This time, wearing nude or long train dresses (dresses which have a long cloth at the back) is prohibited at the film festival. Vir Das has a problem with these new rules, as comedians have often made fun of the dresses of the Cannes Film Festival. This time, he may not get this opportunity. Hence, he took to his social media profile to share his resentment in the most hilarious way.

What did Vir Das write?

'It is with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes film festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations, nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community. This year, I had planned a dark beige, 78-foot-long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum. But if I cannot wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted. I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best,' read Vir's post.

When a woman arrived topless at the film festival

In the year 2022, a protesting woman arrived topless on the Cannes red carpet. There was a lot of uproar about this. This year, singer Kanye West's wife Bianca Sensari also came to the Grammys wearing a transparent dress. Keeping these things in mind, new dress code rules have been made for the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2025. There is another problem: when someone comes wearing a long dress, other people have trouble sitting during the film festival.

These Indian celebrities will be seen at the Cannes Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has started on May 13 and will continue till May 24. This time, many Bollywood celebrities will also attend this film festival. These include names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Nitanshi, Parul Gulati and Urvashi Rautela.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma reshares Varun Grover's emotional post on Virat Kohli's test retirement