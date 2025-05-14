Anushka Sharma reshares Varun Grover's emotional post on Virat Kohli's test retirement On her Instagram stories, Anushka posted a white heart emoji while sharing the post of famous writer Varun Grover. This post is dedicated to Virat Kohli's Test retirement.

The news of Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test cricket on May 12 surprised the fans. Social media is abuzz with emotions. Some respected his decision, while many fans were hopeful that he would take back his decision. Meanwhile, writer and comedian Varun Grover shared a deep-rooted note on Instagram. He touched the hearts of thousands of cricket lovers with this post. Now, Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma has also shared the post that described Test cricket as a 'game of narrative', which is full of weather, pitch, luck and mental strength.

On her Instagram stories, Anushka posted a white heart emoji while sharing the post of famous writer Varun Grover. Varun has explained Virat's retirement in detail in a very special way. Grover wrote in an emotional note, 'Test cricket is special because it is a storytelling game. It involves four innings, five days, twenty-two specialists, changing weather, humidity in the air, variations of the pitch and luck starting with the coin toss. Also, there is a constant battle of mental calculations. While every sport reflects some or the other glimpse of life, Test cricket is like a literary novel.'

He further wrote, 'A novel in which many styles and stories are woven together.' Grover believes that only those players survive in Test cricket who have a deep, complex story to tell, one that reveals itself even beyond the conditions on the pitch. Varun Grover called Virat Kohli the greatest character in the novel of Test cricket. He wrote, 'Kohli is the hero of Test cricket.'

The National Award-winning lyricist concluded by writing, 'Virat not only lived the various emotions of the game, but also enriched them. He was a hero who was sensitive, full of drama, who looked alive in everything - winning and losing, laughing and crying.' In the caption, Grover wrote, 'Thank you, Virat Kohli. You played the game with the precision of a surgeon and the passion of a stage performer - you added depth and dignity to a game played in inches and yards. You will be greatly missed on the field.'

For those who don't know, apart from being a critically acclaimed film writer, Varun Grover is also an award-winning lyricist. Anushka and Varun have worked together in the Qala. The film was produced by Anushka and its songs were written by Varun. Both also had screen space in the OTT film.

