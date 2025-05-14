Anurag Kashyap hits back at Vivek Agnihotri for lying about dumping work at Aditya Motwane | Know Whole Matter Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has rejected director Vivek Agnihotri's claim of him being an alcoholic and has hit back at him. In this matter, he has also got the support of his friend and filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is once again in controversy. Recently, he came into the limelight after commenting on a particular caste, after which he had to apologise for his statement. Now, the series of controversies regarding the filmmaker is not stopping. This time, Anurag and Vivek Agnihotri have come face to face. The Sacred Games director has hit back at Agnihotri for making false statements.

What is the whole matter?

Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri, while telling an anecdote related to the 2007 film 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal', called Anurag an alcoholic. Vivek made serious allegations against Anurag, in response to which now the director has called Vivek a liar.

After Vivek's allegations, Anurag Kashyap put forth his side through social media. Anurag shared a screenshot of a news report and wrote, 'What a liar this man is, the shooting took place in London and I was in India. He did not want the script written by me or Motwane.'

Anurag further wrote, 'He wanted to make the film the 'Lagaan' of football, so neither I nor Motwane ever went to the set of the film.'

Anurag gets support of Vikramaditya Motwane

In this entire controversy, Vikramaditya Motwane has also supported Anurag Kashyap. While sharing Anurag's Instagram story, he indirectly denied Vivek Agnihotri's allegations. The controversy seems to be increasing further with Vikramaditya Motwane, who has been working with Anurag for a long time, giving his opinion on the matter.

What did Vivek accuse Anurag of?

In an interview, Vivek Agnihotri claimed that Anurag Kashyap was addicted to alcohol during the time of the film 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal' and his behaviour had become unbearable on the set. According to Vivek, Anurag did not come on time and gradually he handed over all the work to Vikramaditya Motwane.

In which film did they work together?

The 2007 film 'Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal' was a sports drama, which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film starred John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Made under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures, the film was able to perform only average at the box office.

