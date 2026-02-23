BAFTA 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another leads big, Sinners and Frankenstein close behind

New Delhi:

The BAFTA Film Awards 2026, held in London on February 22, ended up being a big night for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The film took home Best Film along with several other top honours, setting the tone for the evening. Jessie Buckley, Robert Aramayo and Sean Penn were among the standout winners, as both British and international cinema found equal space on the stage. Indian film Boong also made its mark, winning in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.

One Battle After Another led the tally with six awards, including the coveted Best Film trophy. Not far behind were Frankenstein and Sinners, with three wins each across key categories. Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees across all categories:

Best Film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Nominations:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Outstanding British Film

Winner: Hamnet

Nominations:

Hamnet

I Swear

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Pillion

My Father’s Shadow

Best Director

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Nominations:

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Kirk Jones – I Swear

Best Leading Actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Nominations:

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Ethan Hawke – Wildfire Roads

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Nominations:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Saoirse Ronan – The Last Shore

Florence Pugh – After the Storm

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Nominations:

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Games

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Peter Mullan – I Swear

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Nominations:

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Emily Watson – Hamnet

Jodie Comer – Red Harbour

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Carey Mulligan – Silent Grace

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Nominations:

Sinners – Ryan Coogler

Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt

Marty Supreme – Noah Baumbach

The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Nominations:

One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson

Hamnet – Chloé Zhao

I Swear – Kirk Jones

The Last Shore – Anna Taylor

Best Film Not in the English Language

Winner: Sentimental Value

Nominations:

Sentimental Value

Perfect Days

Anatomy of a Fall

Io Capitano

The Taste of Things

Best Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Nominations:

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Dune: Messiah

Godzilla Minus Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Best Costume Design

Winner: Frankenstein

Nominations:

Frankenstein

Wicked: For Good

Dune: Messiah

Hamnet

Best Children and Family Film

Winner: Boong

Nominations:

Boong

Paddington in Peru

Wonka 2

The Secret Forest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Winner: Akinola Davies Jr & Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow

Nominations:

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Silent Grace

EE Rising Star Award

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Nominations:

Robert Aramayo

Joseph Quinn

Emma Corrin

Harris Dickinson

Ayo Edebiri

Big winners at BAFTA 2026

One Battle After Another – 6 wins

Sinners – 3 wins

Frankenstein – ​3 wins

Hamnet – 2 wins

I Swear – 2 wins

