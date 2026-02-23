BAFTA 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another leads big, Sinners and Frankenstein close behind

The BAFTA Film Awards 2026, held in London on February 22, ended up being a big night for Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The film took home Best Film along with several other top honours, setting the tone for the evening. Jessie Buckley, Robert Aramayo and Sean Penn were among the standout winners, as both British and international cinema found equal space on the stage. Indian film Boong also made its mark, winning in the Best Children’s and Family Film category.
One Battle After Another led the tally with six awards, including the coveted Best Film trophy. Not far behind were Frankenstein and Sinners, with three wins each across key categories. Here’s the complete list of winners and nominees across all categories:
Best Film
Winner: One Battle After Another
Nominations:
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Outstanding British Film
Winner: Hamnet
Nominations:
Hamnet
I Swear
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Pillion
My Father’s Shadow
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Nominations:
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Kirk Jones – I Swear
Best Leading Actor
Winner: Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Nominations:
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Ethan Hawke – Wildfire Roads
Best Leading Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Nominations:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Saoirse Ronan – The Last Shore
Florence Pugh – After the Storm
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Nominations:
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Peter Mullan – I Swear
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Nominations:
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Emily Watson – Hamnet
Jodie Comer – Red Harbour
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Carey Mulligan – Silent Grace
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Nominations:
Sinners – Ryan Coogler
Sentimental Value – Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Marty Supreme – Noah Baumbach
The Ballad of Wallis Island – Tom Basden
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Nominations:
One Battle After Another – Paul Thomas Anderson
Hamnet – Chloé Zhao
I Swear – Kirk Jones
The Last Shore – Anna Taylor
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner: Sentimental Value
Nominations:
Sentimental Value
Perfect Days
Anatomy of a Fall
Io Capitano
The Taste of Things
Best Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Nominations:
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Dune: Messiah
Godzilla Minus Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Best Costume Design
Winner: Frankenstein
Nominations:
Frankenstein
Wicked: For Good
Dune: Messiah
Hamnet
Best Children and Family Film
Winner: Boong
Nominations:
Boong
Paddington in Peru
Wonka 2
The Secret Forest
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Winner: Akinola Davies Jr & Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow
Nominations:
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Silent Grace
EE Rising Star Award
Winner: Robert Aramayo
Nominations:
Robert Aramayo
Joseph Quinn
Emma Corrin
Harris Dickinson
Ayo Edebiri
Big winners at BAFTA 2026
One Battle After Another – 6 wins
Sinners – 3 wins
Frankenstein – 3 wins
Hamnet – 2 wins
I Swear – 2 wins
