Anne Hathaway Birthday Special: 5 Light-hearted films by the Academy Award-winning actress

For this Academy Award-winning actress, age is only a number. Anne Hathaway is known for her versatility and acting range. Be it her role as an amazing boss in 'The Intern' to the defenceless Andy in 'The Devil Wears Prada', she does it all with ease. Since her big-screen debut in 'The Princess Diaries', Hathaway has consistently raised the standard for what an artist can accomplish with her performances, never letting her audience down. Anne Hathaway is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and on the occasion, we have a list of her best light-hearted films that will fulfil the viewers.

The Devil Wears Prada

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Anne Hathaway plays Andy, a recent graduate with aspirations to become a journalist who ends up in the busy centre of New York City in the beloved classic "The Devil Wears Prada." Andy is immediately thrust into a world of high stakes and cold elegance as the new assistant to the intimidating Miranda Priestly, the editor of a renowned fashion magazine! She captures the conflict between ambition and honesty in a society where appearances are crucial by bringing both charm and grit to her journey from outsider to managing Miranda's expectations.

Love And Other Drugs

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Love And Other Drugs is based in 1990s Pittsburgh. The fictional story revolves around a medicine peddler who gets into a relationship with a young woman suffering from Parkinson's disease. Featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, this film is for hopelessly romantic people. Not only does Love And Other Drugs portray the real struggle of people dealing with certain diseases but also builds trust in viewers that love really does concur all.

The Intern

Platform: Netflix

Watch this movie to see how a 70-year-old intern can make a big impact in the fast-paced fashion industry—who would have guessed? Jules, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, is a young, accomplished businesswoman who is overtaken by her expanding company. A retired widower named Ben (Robert De Niro) becomes a senior intern on her team. As the movie examines the improbable connection between two generations, Anne skillfully strikes a balance between Jules' tough exterior and vulnerable moments, giving her part depth and charm and leaving you feeling both sad and happy!

The Idea Of You

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

What occurs when a 40-year-old single mother develops feelings for a boy band's lead singer? Here, Anne Hathaway gives substance to the character of Solène, a 40-year-old single mother who unintentionally falls in love with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), a member of the sexiest boy band in the world. As Solène negotiates the seductive pull of love in the fast-paced world of celebrity, her performance is captivating, striking a balance between strength and tenderness. Her portrayal brings this tale to life, allowing us to experience all the joy and heartbreak of finding love again in the face of adversity.

The Princess Diaries

Platform: Audible and Disney+Hotstar

When Mia discovers her father is the Prince of Genovia, her life- normal New York City kid living with her artist mother takes an unexpected turn. She is also the sole possible heir to the throne because her father is unable to conceive any more children. Here's the catch, though Mia must overcome the difficulties of studying princess teachings from her strong grandma, who is committed to turning her into a princess. She refuses to move to Genovia since she is determined to live in Manhattan. But destiny has other ideas for her, given a name like Princess Amelia Mignonette Grimaldi Thermopolis Renaldo. This film is now even special as after 20 years, Anne will reprise her role of Mia in the third part of this film franchise.

