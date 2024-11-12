Megan Fox announces her fourth pregnancy, expecting first child with Machine Gun Kelly

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Megan Fox is 38 years old.

Actress Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly are all set to embark on the new and exciting journey of parenthood. Taking to her Instagram handle, Megan on Monday shared the 'good news' with her fans along with a picture wherein she could be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid. She also tagged her fiance to the post. ''nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,'' she wrote in the caption. She also used Machine Gun Kelly's song, last November, as the background music of the post. The song is about her and Kelly's past pregnancy loss, as per People.

See the post:

Currently, Megan Fox has over 21 million followers on Instagram and the only post in her feed is the latest one about her pregnancy. She is not following anyone on the social media platform. Apart from the picture of Megan, showcasing her baby bump, the actress also shared a picture of the positive pregnancy test. This will be Megan's fourth child and Kelly's second. Megan is already a mother to sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is a father to daughter Casie.

It is reported that Megan and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The two went public with their relationship after she appeared in Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' music video in May 2020. The video came just days after her now ex-husband Brian Austin Green confirmed their split.

In January 2022, the actress announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist getting down on one knee under a banyan tree, which holds a significant meaning in their relationship.

(With ANI inputs)

