Rohit Shetty finally breaks silence on a standalone film with Deepika Padukone in Cop Universe

Rohit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest offering Singham Again. Apart from the OG Singham, the film introduced several new characters in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe. One such characters was of Lady Singham, played by Deepika Padukone. Ever since the film introduced Lady Singham, fans have been demanding a separate film like Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Now, the creator of the Cop Universe has come forward and spilled the beans about the possibility of a standalone film with Deepika Padukone.

In a talk with News18 Showsha, Rohit said, ''The wait was to get the right script and the right kind of launch for the character. Till 2018, I wasn't even sure if there's going to be a cop universe.'' Confirming the news of a standalone film, Rohit further said, ''We still have to write it. We do have a concept in mind but we don't know where we can go with it. There's still time for that. I know what the character will be like and her basic story arc but I don't know her whole journey yet as a director or writer. But a female-led cop film headlined by Lady Singham will definitely happen, otherwise we wouldn't have introduced her at all. There's a reason why we've emphasised on that character and her name in Singham Again.''

He also talked how due to COVID-19 pandemic, several films in the Cop Universe got delayed. ''What happened was that we lost two years in Covid. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in March 2019. We were very happy because the trailer was well-received and we knew that it's going to go places. But then suddenly, the film was in cans for two years and everything got delayed because of that. According to our original line-up, Singham Again was also supposed to release in 2020,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Singham Again featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role along with several other actors including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. The film was released on the occasion of Diwali this year.

Despite being released alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again has managed to churn out good and perform well at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has minted over Rs 200 crore so far in just 11 days of its theatrical release.

