Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's show after 5 years, watch Archana Puran's reaction in new promo

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is known for his stint as a cricketer and as a commentator, was later an important part of Kapil Sharma's shows on different channels. However, he was asked to leave Kapil's show in 2019 amid the controversy of his alleged support to Pakistan after the Pulwama Attack. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh, who used to judge several shows when Kapil Sharma was a contestant in different seasons of Comedy Circus. Currently, Kapil Sharma is busy with the second season of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, also featuring Archana as the permanent guest. However, a promo shared by Sidhu on his Instagram handle features himself returning to Kapil's show.



In the promo, Navjot Singh Sidhu is seen sitting on Archana's chair and Kapil jokes about Sunil Grover taking Sidhu's get-up again. Then Sidhu clarifies that he is the real deal. Archana, who replaced him 5 years ago, is seen getting nervous and asking Kapil about Sidhu taking over the show from her. ''Kapil, tell Sardar sahab to get off my seat. He’s taken over my spot,'' says Archana.

It is reported that Navjot Singh Sidhu will feature on TGIKS as a guest along with his wife, Navjot. Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh will also be a part of the episode along with his wife, Geeta Basra. In the previous episode of TGIKS, Narayana and Sudha Murthy with Deepinder and Gia Goyal appeared on the show.

So far, in the second second of the celebrity chat show celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rohit Sharma, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shalini Passi, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others have appeared on the show.

