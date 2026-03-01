Actor Awards 2026: When and where to watch SAG awards in India

New Delhi:

The Actor Awards 2026, formerly known as the SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards), are just around the corner. As one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry, this event celebrates outstanding performances in film and television.

Whether you're a fan of Hollywood's biggest stars or just want to stay up to date with the latest in entertainment, the Actor Awards night is sure to be worth your time. Read on to know everything about Actor Awards 2026.

When and where to watch Actor Awards 2026?

The 32nd edition of the Annual Actor Awards 2026, formerly known as the SAG Awards, will be available for streaming on Netflix on March 1, 2026, at 8 PM ET, which is 6:30 AM IST on March 2, 2026.

When to watch the red carpet event of the Actor Awards 2026

Notably, viewers will be able to watch the red carpet pre-show on Netflix from March 1, 2026, at 7 PM ET, which will be March 2, 2026, at 5:30 AM IST in India. Watch the trailer below:

Who will host Actor Awards 2026?

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards will be hosted by American actress Kristen Bell. For the unversed, it is presented by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Radio and Television Artists).

Actor Awards 2026: Nominees

The nominees for the 2026 Actor Awards include Jason Bateman, Owen Cooper, Claire Danes, Erin Doherty, Jacob Elordi, Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan, Jenna Ortega, Seth Rogen and others.

Contenders for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, and Sinners

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama: The Diplomat, Landman, The Pitt, Severance, and The White Lotus.

Nominees for Comedy category: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, and The Studio.

Also Read: BAFTA 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another leads big, Sinners and Frankenstein close behind