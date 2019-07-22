Image Source : TWITTER The Lion King Box Office Collection Day 3: Disney film scores big on first weekend, crosses Rs 50 crore mark

The new photo-real animated movie The Lion King, featuring the voices of Beyonce, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Seth Rogen, is taking over the Indian Box Office by storm. The Disney film which opened to Rs 11.06 crore went on to earn Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 24 crore on Sunday, taking the latest box office collection total to approximately Rs 52 crore in the first three days of its opening, according to Box Office India.

The Lion King had an excellent first weekend of 54 crore nett and showed an extraordinary trend as collections went from 11 crore nett on Friday to 24 crore nett on Saturday. It went up almost 120% from Friday to Sunday which has not happened before for a film which opened double digits.

#TheLionKing is the second #Hollywood film to cross ₹ 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in *2019*... Earlier, #AvengersEndgame had set a new benchmark by collecting ₹ 50 cr+ every single day: [Fri] ₹ 53.60 cr, [Sat] ₹ 52.20 cr, [Sun] ₹ 52.85 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

The growth on Saturday was sort of expected though maybe not as much as 70% but Sunday is definitely a surprise as Hollywood films do not go up 25-30% on Sunday and generally, films have not gone up a lot on Sunday after big Saturday growth. With The Lion King the dubbed versions performed on Sunday especially the Hindi version which saw good gains across mass markets.

The first weekend is the third-highest ever after Avengers - Endgame and Avengers - Infinity War and it is also the only Hollywood film outside those two Avengers films to record a collection of over 20 crore nett on a single day.

