Spider-Man leaves MCU as Marvel & Sony break their deal, fans devastated

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will reportedly no longer produce "Spider-Man" films, after negotiations fell through between Disney and Sony Pictures. The two studios have been sharing the brand "Spider-Man" across a plethora of films since 2015. As part of the previous agreement, Marvel had also been acting as producer of the 2017 and 2019 standalone Sony "Spider-Man" movies starring Tom Holland. Both films were blockbusters.

However, Disney and Sony recently broke the deal as they are "unable" to reach new terms for funding of future movies, reports "usatoday.com". According to "Deadline", Marvel president Kevin Feige, who served as creative lead in the two latest films of the franchise -- "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming", will not have the same role in the two movies reportedly in the works, unless an agreement is reached.

A statement has been issued on behalf of Sony Pictures on their official Twitter handle.

"Much of today's news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige's involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney's decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film. We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him - including all their newly added Marvel properties - do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue," the statement read.

Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film. (1/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. (2/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue. (3/3) — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 21, 2019

The news left many Spider-Man fans in shock. "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds also expressed grief.

#SaveSpiderMan

Sony: ends Spider-Man deal with Disney



Literally everyone alive and dead: pic.twitter.com/3i6ucg4z0N — McFly (@BreedingRyan) August 21, 2019

like BRUH you disappointing stan lee rn. tom holland is honestly the best spiderman he fits the role so amazingly. sONY YOU ASSHOLES #SaveSpiderMan pic.twitter.com/IOPenzbn7w — keziah maiden lat gaviño (@maid0en1) August 21, 2019

so your trying to tell me that iron man passed his legacy onto spider-man to become the new leader only for sony to take him away from the mcu?? wow didn’t know sony was ran by fucking clowns 🤡 #SaveSpiderman pic.twitter.com/JIhfDxc312 — mia (@mia01998045) August 21, 2019

i’m sorry i’m trying to imagine the 3rd spidey film with it completely ignoring the mcu and just pretending that spider-man was never a part of marvel like,,, make it make sense lmfao pic.twitter.com/06orZkUWns — claire is boycotting sony (@RUEBENNETTT) August 20, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page